Leader of marijuana trafficking organization sentenced to prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On June 3, 2019, Carlos Correa, of Hereford, AZ was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Correa pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 1,000 Kilograms of Marijuana, murdering a co-conspirator, and to a leadership role in a marijuana trafficking organization. Correa is the last of eight federal prisoners to be sentenced in this investigation into a large marijuana smuggling enterprise.