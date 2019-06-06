Leader of marijuana trafficking organization sentenced to prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On June 3, 2019, Carlos Correa, of Hereford, AZ was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Correa pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 1,000 Kilograms of Marijuana, murdering a co-conspirator, and to a leadership role in a marijuana trafficking organization. Correa is the last of eight federal prisoners to be sentenced in this investigation into a large marijuana smuggling enterprise.
The investigation into Correa’s drug smuggling enterprise began on June 18, 2015, after he attempted and failed to go through the Willcox Border Patrol checkpoint. A cell phone was in his possession and it contained photographs and texts linked to his smuggling operation.
ATF, Border Patrol, and numerous southern Arizona law enforcement agencies worked together for eight months, investigating Correa and the murder victim and their drug smuggling enterprise. The investigation led to the arrest of more than 20 co-conspirators for related offenses. Over 4,000 pounds of marijuana were seized, along with several firearms; including an AR-15 and an AK-47 with obliterated serial numbers.
On February 26, 2016, Correa murdered the co-conspirator during an argument over marijuana loading payments. Correa pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment.
