New website eases access to resources for substance use and mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Developed as a result of Healthy Pima’s Referral and Treatment Action Group, this website is a central resource for people seeking services related to mental health and substance use.
Visitors to the website, www.pimahelpline.org, can search by treatment type, payment options, and types of services such as counseling, clients referred from court, anger management, etc. The site also includes information about types of treatment, how to recognize signs of mental health problems and drug misuse, hotlines, locations of services, and related resources, such as housing support and various 24/7 crisis services.
“As the opioid crisis continues, we’ve heard feedback that the amount of services and providers is overwhelming and complicated, said Marcy Flanagan, Director of the Pima County Health Department, in a recent news release. “Pima Helpline fills the gap with a community-wide list of available resources that is also easy to use.”
For those just trying to understand their own needs or the needs of a loved one, the website also clarifies what types of treatment are available for different issues.
“It is important to make this information accessible to our community members, but we want them to understand what the options are for their situation,” explained Steve Lee, Director of Addiction Services at CODAC. “We want people in crisis to be able to get support and treatment quickly, and not spend much time researching their options.”
The website is www.pimahelpline.org.
