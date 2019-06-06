Open Season for outfitter/guide special use permit applications for Coronado National Forest

For calendar year 2020 (January 1 through December 31, 2020), the Open Season for applications began June 1 and lasts through Sept. 30. The Forest will accept applications for outfitting and guiding permits for calendar year 2020 until the end of the regular business day on September 30, 2019. Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by that date. Applications received after September 30, 2019 will not be included in the review of applications submitted on time and will be subject to review based on other permit processing priorities.