Tucson Fire giving out free car seats with car seat safety class

Class Registration is available through the Tucson Parks and Recreation EZEEreg.com. The seat that will be offered to class attendees will be the Cosco Finale 2-in-1 seat. It features extended use in both of its two modes as a forward facing seat and then a booster seat. The car seats provided with these classes are for children ages 2 to 5 years of age, weighing 30 lbs to 100 lbs and 32” to 52” in height.