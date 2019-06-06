Tucson Fire giving out free car seats with car seat safety class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Want to learn about car seat safety and receive a free car seat?
The Tucson Fire Department will be holding four free car seat classes for the public this summer. Tucson Fire was a recipient of a $15,000 Car Seat Safety Grant late last year as part of the Safe Riders Program from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Tucson Fire will be partnering with Safe Kids Pima County to give away over 100 combination seats for children 2 to 5 years of age (other specifics provided below about the height/weight requirements).
To qualify for a car seat, the recipient must be willing to take a car seat safety class taught by Tucson Fire Public Educators. All classes will take place at Fire Central located at 300 S. Fire Central Place. Please make childcare arrangements, if you can.
Car Seat Safety Classes will be:
- Saturday, June 29 at 8 A.M.
- Saturday, July 27 at 8 A.M.
- Wednesday, July 31 at 5 P.M.
Class Registration is available through the Tucson Parks and Recreation EZEEreg.com. The seat that will be offered to class attendees will be the Cosco Finale 2-in-1 seat. It features extended use in both of its two modes as a forward facing seat and then a booster seat. The car seats provided with these classes are for children ages 2 to 5 years of age, weighing 30 lbs to 100 lbs and 32” to 52” in height.
Any questions regarding the Grant, questions about the car seat class offerings, or to set up an appointment with a certified Car Seat Technician contact the Tucson Fire Public Educators at 837-7104.
These events are sponsored and made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
