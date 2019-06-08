Tips to survive those triple-digit temperatures hitting us hard in the upcoming week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have a slight headache, you might already be dehydrated.
Living in the desert calls for different precautions, especially during summer.
Wednesday alone will reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit, so here are some ways to stay safe during the heat.
The Mayo Clinic recommends men drink 15.5 cups of water daily and women drink 11.5 cups of water daily. We lose water throughout the day, especially in summer from perspiration. Clearly, you need to be drinking more than that on a hot, summer day.
Some signs of dehydration can be headaches, tiredness or less frequent urination. Also, know the signs of heatstroke.
Keep your pets indoors during hot days and if you have to leave them outside, make sure they have all-day access to a shaded spot with good air flow. Don’t forget to leave them with cool drinking water.
Do NOT leave your pet inside a car, even with the windows cracked, the temperature can become deadly within just a couple of minutes.
Protect their paws when walking your pet by going in the early morning or evening evening when the asphalt has cooled down and won’t burn their paws. Place the back of your hand on the ground for five seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet’s paw pads.
Want to keep pets safe and cool during the summer months ahead? Click HERE to find out more.
Thanks to amazing weather and topography, southern Arizona can be a hiker’s dream... or a nightmare.
When hiking in a hot climate, know your limits and hike with someone. Make sure you take plenty of water, approximately one liter per hour. Also, avoid alcohol the night before and drink water before the hike. Don’t forget to check the weather before.
To view all safety tips for being outdoors, click HERE.
Everyone wants the luxury of keeping cool at home, but there could be a hefty price to pay. Keep your AC bill down with a few simple tips.
Block out the main source - the sun! Cover the windows with blinds, shades or curtains and keep your windows closed during the day time.
Be aware that not all sources of heat are outside. Stay away from the kitchen during the hottest parts of the day. Using appliances such as ovens and stoves increase the temperature in your home because they release heat. Limiting the heat in your home limits the need to turn up the AC.
This also applies to dishwashers because they release humidity.
Minimize the use of your AC by using a ceiling fan. It helps circulate cool drafts within your home without having to leave the AC on.
Set your AC to auto to lower the bill. Doing this allows the AC to shut off when your home is at your desired temperature. Leaving the AC “on” will only run up the bill.
Keep your AC filters clean! Cleaner filters make it easier for air to travel through them, reducing the amount of energy needed to push cool air throughout the house.
