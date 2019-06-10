Aaron Abel Heath sentenced on manslaughter charges in connection to fatal 2016 shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aaron Abel Heath was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday, June 10. He got credit for 878 days (2.4 years) of time served.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year.
Heath is one of three people accused in the fatal shooting of Richard Jensen in December 2016.
The other two are:
Joel Rodriguez, who found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on May 3. On Monday, June 3 he was sentenced to life in prison.
Jessica Rodriguez-Cordova pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in October 2018. She was sentenced to 10 1/2 years with 620 days (1.6 years) of time served.
Jensen was found shot 1000 block of East Fenley Drive on Dec. 11, 2016.
