FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat lovers, rejoice!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, Tucson hit 100 degrees for the first time this year, making it the 13th latest on record. Now that we’ve hit 100, we stay there pretty much all week with temps climbing closer to 110 by midweek.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F. Breezy ESE winds gusting up to 30mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with near record-breaking heat. A high of 107F is expected and the record is 109F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.
