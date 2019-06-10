Marana football coach sentenced for stealing from youth team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A long-time youth football coach in Marana has been sentenced for stealing from the organization he led as president.
Steve Leslie Marshall received seven years' probation and 120 days in jail on Monday, June 10.
He must report to jail by 6 p.m. Friday, but is immediately eligible for work-furlough.
Marshall was also given 700 hours of community service and ordered to pay $30,000 restitution to the Marana Broncos, a youth football team.
Authorities said Marshall stole more than $54,000 by using the Marana Broncos' debit card while also forging checks. He was also accused of falsifying tax returns to hide the theft.
On March 1, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent schemes. He had been facing eight felony charges for theft, forgery and fraud.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.