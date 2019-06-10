Sahuarita man arrested on domestic violence, kidnapping charges after woman hospitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During the evening and late night hours on June 9, 2019, Sahuarita Police officers investigated a domestic violence altercation, which occurred at a residence near the 700 block of west Calle Marojo.
During the investigation, it was learned that 31-year-old Augustine Rodriguez had physically restricted the victim’s airway, causing her to lose consciousness on two separate occasions. He further pulled her into their residence when she attempted to flee and took her cell phone, when she attempted to call Law Enforcement for assistance.
The female victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance where she received medical treatment and Augustine Rodriguez was arrested at the couple’s residence. A search warrant was obtained and served at their residence, which yielded the discovery of evidence related to this investigation.
Augustine Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail on Domestic Violence related charges of Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Criminal Damage and Preventing the Use of a Telephone in an Emergency.
This case is still currently under investigation and if anyone has additional information please contact SPD by calling 911, 88CRIME, or the SPD Tip Line at 344-7847.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.