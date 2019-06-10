LIST: Sandbag locations in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s time to start preparing for Monsoon 2019 as the season officially begins on Saturday, June 15.
The Tucson Department of Transportation plans to open its self-serve sandbag distribution site at Hi Corbett Field in the east parking lot on Monday, June 10.
You can stop by 24/7 and fill up your own sandbags to protect your property during aggressive monsoon storms. The city is providing bags, however, you are urged to bring your own shovel.
Starting Wednesday, June 12, you can pick up sandbags at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. City workers will be on hand to load them into your car.
There is a 10-bag limit at both of these locations.
Both of these services are part of Operation Splash which runs through the monsoon.
To learn more about the initiative click HERE.
