Sophia Richter gets probation in child abuse case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sophia Richter was sentenced 10 years’ probation on Monday, June 10.
Richter and her husband Fernando had been accused of keeping her three daughters imprisoned in their home for several months.
Sophia pleaded guilty to charges against her in two counties, Pima and Pinal, in April 2019.
On Monday, Sophia received 10 years’ probation on the child abuse charges and seven years on the kidnapping charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
In March 2016, Sophia was sentenced to 20 years in prison while Fernando was sentenced to 58 years after being convicted by a jury. A year later, the Arizona Court of Appeals had ruled a trial judge erred in not letting Sophia introduce a defense that she was compelled to commit the crimes by Fernando’s threats and use of force.
In vacating Sophia’s conviction, the appeals court found that “Because the trial court improperly precluded Sophia’s duress defense, we vacate her conviction and remand for a new trial.”
In August 2018, the Arizona Supreme Court reversed her convictions and ordered a new trial.
