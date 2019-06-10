Yuma agents rescue seven migrants in 24-hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector rescued seven migrants during three separate incidents over the last two days.
Sunday afternoon, agents received a distress call from a man reporting he and two other subjects were lost in the desert somewhere south of Foothills.
Agents were able to identify the caller’s location near Fortuna Mine, where they responded and rescued three migrants from Mexico. All received medical aid from responding Border Patrol agents until Rural Metro Ambulance responded and transported the three to Yuma Regional Medical Center for heat-related illnesses.
Early Monday morning, Yuma Station agents patrolling along the Colorado River near County 16th Street encountered a group of four migrants from Central America and discovered that one was an unconscious juvenile female. Emergency medical services were immediately requested.
A second female adult in the group requested medical attention due to chest pains. Both were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center via Rural Metro for further medical care.
Also on Monday morning, Yuma Station agents encountered a group of eight subjects near County 10th Street near the Colorado River, where an agent observed an adult male carrying a young child jump into the Salinity Canal.
The two had difficulty and could not get out of the canal. Agents deployed a rescue disc and successfully pulled both subjects to safety. The man and his three-year-old daughter were not harmed, and did not require medical care.
All eight persons in the group of migrants were determined to be illegal aliens from Central America and taken into custody. They were transported to the Yuma Border Patrol Station where they will be processed for immigration violations.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Advisory for the Yuma Area in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MST) on Monday, June 10, 2019 to Thursday, June 13, 2019. Yuma Sector continues to allocate the resources necessary to make rescues. Most Border Patrol agents are trained first responders, there are also several certified as EMT’s and paramedics. These highly trained agents are able to assist and treat heat related illnesses immediately.
