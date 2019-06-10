Yuma agents rescue seven migrants in 24-hours

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Advisory for the Yuma Area in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (MST) on Monday, June 10, 2019 to Thursday, June 13, 2019. Yuma Sector continues to allocate the resources necessary to make rescues. Most Border Patrol agents are trained first responders, there are also several certified as EMT’s and paramedics. These highly trained agents are able to assist and treat heat related illnesses immediately.