Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old missing in Texas

(KSLA) - An Amber Alert out of Texas was canceled after a missing 2-year-old boy was found safe, according to authorities.
Two-year-old Malakhi Bankhead was thought to be in the custody of his parents 21-year-old Katherine Ulrich and 24-year-old Cody Bankhead.
According to CBS Affiliate KHOU in Houston, Ulrich and Bankhead were ordered to give the child to CPS on June 5 because of possible neglect.
However, they never did, according to police.
They were thought to be traveling in a white 2015 BMW X3 that possibly has damage to the rear due to a recent accident.
