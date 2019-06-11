Chandler couple accused of selling 425K of stolen baby formula

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Chandler husband and wife have been arrested after being accused of buying stolen baby formula and selling it for a profit.
Police were first made aware of the alleged activity in Sept. of 2018.
According to authorities, 46-year-old Rafid Khoshi and 43-year-old Manal Sulaiman were purchasing the stolen formula from people who steal the products with the intent to resell them, also known as “boosters".
Police say boosters would steal by shoplifting various grocery stores and then sell the stolen product to Khoshi and Sulaiman from anywhere between 30 to 50 cents on the dollar.
The stolen formula would then be shipped from Chandler to El Cajon, California and would be sold to a local distributor for a profit according to police.
The Chandler police say Khoshi and Sulaiman recruited just over a dozen regular boosters from OfferUp, to which they supplied the couple with about 2,000 cans every month.
Khoshi and Sulaiman were arrested on May 23, 2019 and Khoshi was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 12 counts of trafficking in stolen property, 12 counts of theft, one count of conspiracy, one count of fraudulent schemes, one count of participating in a criminal syndicate and one county of illegal control of an enterprise.
Sulaiman was booked on two counts of trafficking in stolen property, two counts of theft, one count of conspiracy, one count of fraudulent schemes, one count of participating in a criminal syndicate, and one count of illegal control of an enterprise.
Detectives also made 13 additional arrests in the investigation, in which the majority were boosters who supplied Khoshi and Sulaiman with stolen baby formula.
