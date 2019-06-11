FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a late start to our summertime heat this year, but now that we’ve hit 100, we stay there pretty much all week with temps climbing closer to 110 by midweek.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with near record-breaking heat. A high of 107F is expected and the record is 109F.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 106F. Windy.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.
