FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is ON!

By Lisa Villegas | June 11, 2019 at 3:50 AM MST - Updated June 11 at 5:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a late start to our summertime heat this year, but now that we’ve hit 100, we stay there pretty much all week with temps climbing closer to 110 by midweek.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 104F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with near record-breaking heat. A high of 107F is expected and the record is 109F.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 106F. Windy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.

