Flagstaff police searching for Vail man who fled from officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Flagstaff Police Department is currently searching for 36-year-old Aaron C. Fountain of Vail. in connection to a felony investigation in Pima County.
According to police, Fountain fled from Flagstaff Police to the area of North Thorpe Road near the Francis Short Duck Pond on Monday night. Officers, with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter were unable to locate him in the area.
Fountain is involved in a domestic violence incident that the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, but they have been unable to hear his side of the story, as he was in Flagstaff.
Fountain is described as a white male, 5-foot-11, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a beard and mustache; he is believed to be armed at this time.
If anyone has seen Fountain they are asked to contact the Flagstaff Police Department (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness (928) 774-6111.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.