Help the Red Cross “Fill in the Missing Types”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Notice something missing? A few letters may not seem like a big deal, but for patients who need A, B, O & AB blood types – these letters mean life.
Help the Red Cross fill the #MissingTypes by making an appointment to give blood at rcblood.org/2K8TvK4
As we get into the summer months, make sure you find some time to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. This is a critical time for the Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross.
Without more A, B, O, and AB blood donations, patients can’t get the help they need. You never know when that will be you or someone you love.
Only 3 in 10 Americans give blood, so help fill in the missing types and make an appointment to donate.
