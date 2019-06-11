8 is Great: D-backs go homer happy in 13-8 win over Phillies

Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta hit the dinger, tater and long ball all in a row off Jerad Eickhoff in the first inning to get the record romp rolling . Eduardo Escobar became the first Diamondback to homer from different sides of the plate in consecutive innings. Ildemaro Vargas also homered twice, Alex Avila went deep and the Diamondbacks made the Citizens Bank Park outfield seats the place to be for a souvenir.