Kid’s Center: Tucson staple closing for good

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Soon there will be one less toy store in Tucson.
Kid’s Center near Swan Road and Pima Street will permanently close its doors on Wednesday, June 12, because the owners are retiring.
Retha and Jim Davis have owned the specialty toy store for nearly 30 years, opening in October 1989.
They said despite the changing retail landscape, business was strong. However, they decided it was time to relax and spend more time with their children and grandchildren on the east coast.
The news of the Tucson staple closing has shocked families who walked into a nearly empty store.
Retha said the store was always so stocked that customers could barely see the walls. Now, sights of empty shelves and bookcases replace the once vibrant shop.
The owners said it's the customers and community feel that they'll miss the most.
“We feel like we’ve been a partner within the Tucson community and supported a lot of events and schools but the greater Tucson community also supported us. Otherwise, we could not have been here 30 years," Retha said.
There are no current plans for the future of the building.
