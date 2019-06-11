Man sentenced in fatal officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man connected to a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2017 will spend close to a decade in prison.
Paul Gasbarri was sentenced to eight years on Monday, June 10.
Authorities said Gasbarri was with Daniel Spear when they tried to rob and carjack someone at Desert Sports and Fitness on Oct. 18, 2017.
According to the Tucson Police Department, Gasbarri fled the scene in Spear's car after Spear ran to the car wash located at 7811 East Tanque Verde. Gasbarri attempted to pick Spear up at the car wash, but TPD was already at the scene.
The TPD said Spear fired a shotgun at officers and the officers returned fire and killed Spear.
Gasbarri was originally facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.
Everything was dropped except two counts of misconduct involving weapons and he was convicted on one those counts April 11, 2019.
