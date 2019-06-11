UPDATE: Near drowning involving a 12-year-old in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a near drowning around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
The TFD said a 12-year-old boy was found submerged in the Super Inn hotel pool in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.
Initial information provided indicated the child may have been swimming and may have had a medical issue or incident prior to their being pulled out of the water.
The boy was not conscious or breathing normally and CPR was initiated, however the patient was breathing when the boy was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in a stable condition.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating, according to the TFD.
