UPDATE: Names of hit and run victims released; police still searching for driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are dead after being hit by a car. Police are still looking for the driver, who fled on foot.
According to Tucson police, the collision happened near Oracle and Pastime roads around 10 p.m. Monday, June 10.
Police say it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the parking lot of a tire store and struck the two men, identified as 32-year-old Ramon Murillo III and 57-year-old Richard Struble.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
Based on roadway evidence and witness statements, detectives were able to determine that the driver of a silver 2001 BMW 740 IL was traveling eastbound on West Simmons Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued eastbound across all six lanes of Oracle Road (Simmons Road stops at Oracle Road and does not continue east) and drove directly into the Discount Tire Parking lot where the vehicle struck the two victims and a tow truck.
One of the victims Struble, was the tow truck driver who was there dropping off a vehicle for a customer while the second victim, Murillo, was the owner of the car being dropped off.
Immediately following the collision, the driver of the BMW fled on foot eastbound through an apartment complex and was not located. He was described as a White or Hispanic male, approximately 25 to 35 years old.
Detectives are following up on leads in the case, but are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.
