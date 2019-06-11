Pond restoration scheduled for Agua Caliente Park

Once the plants and selected trees are removed, workers will be excavating the pond to deepen it and then installing a polymer-amended soil lining to the bottom and sides of the pond to reduce water loss. This second phase of construction will take several months to complete during which time the entire park will be closed to the public. The complete park closure is currently anticipated to occur sometime later in July. This phase will also include installation of a wildlife island and replacement of the bridge to the current island.