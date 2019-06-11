Saguaros on an early roll

Tucson has won five in a row after a 1-3 start to the 2019 season

2019 is the Tucson Saguaros' fourth season in the Pecos League.
By David Kelly | June 11, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Caleb Wickman’s three-run home run in the 8th sparked an eight-run frame for Tucson and the Saguaros came from behind to beat White Sands 17-14.

The victory was the fifth straight this season for Tucson (6-3).

Pinch-hitter Evan Douglas added a two-run triple in 8th.

Garrett Mack belted a two-run double in the first as the Saguaros quickly rallied from an early 3-0 hole to take a 5-3 lead.

The Pup Fish (1-10) though put up 14 runs against Tucson pitchers Drake Bannerman and Daniel Barrett.

Tucson currently sits in 2nd place in the Pacific Division behind High Desert (8-4).

The Saguaros have three more games remaining on this season-opening 12-game homestand. The same two teams will play Tuesday night at Cherry Field with first pitch at 7 p.m.

