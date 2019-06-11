Sheriff: At least 10 dead in cartel fighting in Mexico

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said at least 10 people were killed as rival cartels fought in Sonoran towns of Nogales, Naco and Agua Prieta on Monday, June 10. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 10, 2019 at 10:22 PM MST - Updated June 11 at 9:12 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 10 people have been killed as rival cartels are fighting in several towns in Mexico, authorities said.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the violence is happening in the border towns of Agua Prieta, Naco, and Nogales, Sonora.

“Your local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant in monitoring border security and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the CCSO said in a news release. “Stay safe out there!”

