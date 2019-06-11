Sheriff: At least 10 dead in cartel fighting in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least 10 people have been killed as rival cartels are fighting in several towns in Mexico, authorities said.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the violence is happening in the border towns of Agua Prieta, Naco, and Nogales, Sonora.
“Your local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant in monitoring border security and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the CCSO said in a news release. “Stay safe out there!”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.