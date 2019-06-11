UPDATE: Tucson Fire responds to near drowning involving 2-year-old

Tucson Fire would like to remind the community of the ABC’s of water safety that are critical for anyone to know. The letter “A”, stands for Active Adult Supervision, which is the most important. Kids must be supervised at all times when around water. Make sure any distractions such as cell phones are put away, keeping all eyes on the water. “B” is for barriers. Make it difficult for children to ever get into the water on accident. And “C” is for classes, CPR for adults and swimming lessons or classes for the kiddos. Knowing CPR makes everyone a first responder and can make a huge difference in a child or adult’s possible chain of survival.