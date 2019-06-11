UPDATE: Tucson Fire responds to near drowning involving 2-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire responded to a near drowning at 3:38 p.m. on the 9200 block of E. La Palma Drive in reference to a 2-year-old male.
The boy was reported to have fallen into a spa.
At the time of the 911 call, the caller reported the boy was conscious and breathing and could be heard crying over the phone by operators.
CPR was initiated by a family member and the child was transported to TMC by Tucson Fire medics.
This is the second near drowning reported today, after a 12-year-old male was found submerged in water on the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.
Tucson Fire would like to remind the community of the ABC’s of water safety that are critical for anyone to know. The letter “A”, stands for Active Adult Supervision, which is the most important. Kids must be supervised at all times when around water. Make sure any distractions such as cell phones are put away, keeping all eyes on the water. “B” is for barriers. Make it difficult for children to ever get into the water on accident. And “C” is for classes, CPR for adults and swimming lessons or classes for the kiddos. Knowing CPR makes everyone a first responder and can make a huge difference in a child or adult’s possible chain of survival.
