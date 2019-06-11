Tucson man found guilty in 2017 death of ex-girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been found guilty in the brutal death of his ex-girlfriend two years ago.
On Tuesday, June 11, a jury found Mario Jesus Dorame guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment, abandoning of dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
Dorame was accused of killing Maria Dolores Escobedo in October 2017.
Authorities said the two had been in a relationship and Escobedo’s body was found in Dorame’s home in the 5500 block of South Tyndall Avenue.
Dorame was arrested after a 45-day manhunt.
His sentencing is schedule for July 12, at 9 a.m.
