UPDATE: Hung jury in trial of Arizona border activist

"The hung jury started with seven not guilty and five guilty on Friday afternoon. On Monday, (it) became eight not guilty and four guilty. There was no possibility of a unanimous verdict. After Judge (Raner) Collins instructed us to continue to deliberate, we returned Tuesday and continued to go through the evidence, but there was no movement. We developed a system of going through all the evidence and applying it to each of the three counts for which the defendant was charged. The ‘intent’ was a significant part of deliberation, especially with counts 2 and 3.