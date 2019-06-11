How you can celebrate Fourth of July in southern Arizona

June 11, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Patriotic displays and family events are held throughout the United States to celebrate the anniversary of the publication of the declaration of independence from Great Britain in 1776. For those celebrating, here is a list of family- friendly events happening in southern Arizona.

ORO VALLEY CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS

WHAT The FREE, family-friendly fun begins at 5 p.m., with live entertainment and activities for kids. At 9 p.m., buckle up and hold on for the BOOM! This is your opportunity to have front row seats for a spectacular fireworks show! Click here to download the event map.

WHEN Thursday, July 4, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE James D. Kriegh (JDK) Park located at 23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ 85704.

For more information on parking and special instructions, click HERE.

ORO VALLEY AQUATIC CENTER

WHAT Have fun on the interactive splash pad, giant waterslide and diving boards. Games and prizes. Please note, the Aquatic Center will be closed on July 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. in preparation for the festivities.

WHEN Enjoy reduced admission on July 4th, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. $1 for children and $3 for adults.

WHERE 23 W. Calle Concordia

JULY 4th STARS & STRIPES BBQ DINNER

WHAT An all-American classic BBQ, featuring beef brisket, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, ice cream sundae bar and much more. Kid friendly. Children’s activities will not be available at this event. Reservations recommended. Call 520-229-5355. Adults, $25Children ages 5-12, $12Children under 5 years, FREE

WHEN 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE At the Overlook Restaurant and Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive

