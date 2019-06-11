UPDATE: Wildfire west of Rio Rico has burned 600 acres

The Hell's Gate Fire is burning west of Rio Rico. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM MST - Updated June 11 at 6:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire is burning in a remote part of Santa Cruz County west of Rio Rico on Tuesday, June 11.

According to a U.S. Forest Service representative, the Hell’s Gate Fire in the Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest is estimated to have burned 600 acres. Fuels include grass and brush.

Retardant drop on Hell's Gate Fire.

Posted by The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The Southwest Coordination Center says the fire started Monday, June 10, 15 miles northwest of Nogales.

(Source: Google Maps)
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but there was lightning in the area on Monday night.

No further information was immediately available.

