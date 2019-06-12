FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest days of the year are here!

KOLD Wednesday June 12 Forecast
By Stephanie Waldref | June 12, 2019 at 3:33 AM MST - Updated June 12 at 5:22 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s definitely feeling like June across southern Arizona... hot and mostly dry!! The heat peaks today and tomorrow getting closer to 110 degrees

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with near record-breaking heat. A high of 107F is expected and the record is 109F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 107F. Windy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.