FOX 11 Tucson is your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Women’s National Team opened play in France on Tuesday with a record-setting victory 13-0 against Thailand, the biggest win in the history of the tournament.
The Americans are playing in Group F along with Sweden and Chile. The Swedes beat the Chileans 2-0 on Tuesday.
The United States is currently the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all eight previous World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has won three times (1991, 1999 and 2015).
The Americans have played the most matches (44), have won the most games (34), have the highest goal differential (+90) and the most cumulative points (108) of any country that has competed in the World Cup Tournament.
USWNT entered the World Cup off five straight friendly wins. They beat Australia (5-3), Belgium (6-0), South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0) and Mexico (3-0).
You will be able to watch all of the national team’s matches on FOX 11 here in Tucson.
Here is the World Cup schedule for the USWNT and Group F:
- Sweden vs. Thailand (Sunday, June 16, 6 a.m.) in Nice, France
- USA vs. Chile (Sunday, June 16, 9 a.m.) in Paris, France
- Sweden vs. USA (Thursday, June 20, 12 p.m.) in Le Havre, France
- Thailand vs. Chile (Thursday, June 20, 12 p.m.) in Rennes, France
- USA beat Thailand 13-0 (June 11)
- Sweden beat Chile 2-0 (June 11)
Group F Standings
- (3) United States (1-0-0, +13)
- (3) Sweden (1-0-0, +2)
- (0) Chile (0-0-1, -2)
- (0) Thailand (0-0-1, -13)
