Friends of PACC seeking donations for Pup in Boots project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Have any new or gently used pet supplies and are looking for a home for them, consider Friends of Pima Animal Care Center.
According to a news release Friends of PACC is in need of pet supplies for its Pup in Boots Go Kits project, a partnership with PACC and the Primavera Foundation.
Friends of PACC is most in need of new and gently-used booties for dogs of all sizes (heavy duty soles preferred) to protect their feet from hot asphalt, other donations needed include:
- collapsible water bowls
- pet food and treats
- waste bags
- leashes
- collars
- harnesses
These supplies, new and gently-used, can be dropped off at PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road, or purchased from the online wish list here: www.friendsofpacc.org/projects/pupinboots.
Animal Protection Officers from PACC will distribute the donated supplies to community members who own dogs and are facing being homeless or other hardship situations.
