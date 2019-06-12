How to keep critters out of your home during monsoon

The fourth tip: Active planning. If you aren’t looking to pay for an exterminator or other types of pest controllers you can get a glue trap for your house. It’s best to put the glue traps in places in your home where your pets don’t frequently go so that you can identify what pests are in there. Professionals say the best place to do it is most often in your garage. And if you’re choosing to spray your house, wear protective gear and aim to do it once a month.