Investigators: Bomb, RPG found at home where teen was fatally shot NW of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators said they found explosives and several firearms at the home where a teen was fatally shot last week northwest of Tucson.
The death of 17-year-old Luis Angel Lopez Jr. was an accident, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. A department spokesman said no one has been arrested, cited or charged in the shooting that happened Friday, June 7 at a home on North Country Home Lane.
According to court records, a pipe bomb, rocket-propelled grenade and grenade launcher were removed from the home. Pipe bombs are illegal and grenade launchers require a special permit for ownership.
Five rifles, three shotguns and three handguns were also taken from the home. According to the search warrant, one of those rifles was an AK-47 involved in the accidental shooting,
According to documents, Luis' uncle told deputies he removed the magazine from the rifle and pulled the trigger thinking it was unloaded. The bullet went through the wall of the second-floor room and allegedly struck Luis.
Luis’ uncle said he found his nephews and began first aid. Luis was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
