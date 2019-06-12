Report: NCAA to notify several basketball programs of major violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NCAA will give at least six Division I men’s basketball programs Notices of Allegations for Level I violations by the summer, according to a report on CBSsports.com.
The violations stem from the federal government’s recent investigation of the sport. At least two high-profile programs would receive the notices, according to Stan Wilcox, the NCAA vice president for regulatory affairs.
Wilcox would not name any of the schools, but it has previously been reported that Arizona is among at least 20 that had been under investigation.
Level I violations are considered the most serious by the NCAA. They carry the strongest punishments that can include scholarship reductions, postseason bans and show-cause orders against coaches.
The full CBS Sports report can be read HERE.
