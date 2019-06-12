Scam Alert: scammer posing as Sheriff’s Department employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently received several reports of a new scam
The scammer calls people claiming to be a Sheriff’s Department employee and tells the person they have an outstanding warrant that requires immediate payment.
They demand payment through money or a gift card and to drop it off at the Sheriff’s Department Administration building. They give instructions for the card to be placed into a kiosk.
When the person is unable to locate the kiosk, the scammer asks for the card number and pin over the phone.
The Sheriff’s Department will NEVER contact you to ask for money. If you receive a call like this, do not give the caller any information and call 911 right away to make a report.
If you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, don’t hesitate to call and verify the legitimacy of the call.
Here are a few tips to prevent you from becoming a victim:
▪️Do not give out personal information to an incoming caller.
▪Contact the law enforcement agency to see if you actually have a warrant.
▪Law enforcement agencies will not have you send payments or purchase prepaid credit cards to satisfy fines.
▪Report suspicious calls to law enforcement
