Senate sends LEGION Act to House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Senate approved the LEGION Act, which is the first Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
The act, cosponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), would extend American Legion membership to honorably discharged veterans since World War II. Currently, only veterans who served during periods of declared hostilities are able to join.
Sinema, a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said veterans benefits is a bipartisan issue.
“Senate passage puts us one step closer to opening up American Legion membership to thousands more brave former service members,” she said. "I’ll keep working with both parties to get this bipartisan bill through the U.S. House and signed into law."
American Legion Commander Brett P. Reistad called the act a message of respect.
“Passage of the LEGION Act will permit The American Legion to honor the military service of so many,” he said.
