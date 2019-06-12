Tohono Chul: Adopt-A-Bee, receive exclusive invite to the Pollinator Party

It is the park's passion for preservation and conservation that comes through in their Adopt-A-Bee campaign, a fun and quirky program that engages people here and across the United States. Adopt-A-Bee was created, not only to increase the awareness of the various native bee species in Southern Arizona, but also to promote the importance of bees as they sustain the local and international food economy. Tohono Chul's gardens rely heavily on a plethora of bee species to facilitate plant pollination, whether it’s for food sourcing from the Ethnobotany Garden, for the surrounding grounds featuring native plants, or to sustain products for their Retail Greenhouse. Adopt and name a bee right now on their website at tohonochul.org/bee