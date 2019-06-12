Tucson man accused of sex crimes involving young child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of sex crimes involving a young child is scheduled to go to trial later this month.
Derek Ross Andrews is facing 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.
The jury trial for the 27-year-old Andrews is set to begin June 25. He has been in jail for eight months and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to court documents, a woman said she found a video on Andrews’ cell phone on Oct. 5, 2018. The video allegedly showed Andrews involved in a sex act next to a young child.
The woman said she had the young child in her arms when she confronted Andrews about the video. He allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at her and the young child.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Andrews threatened to get into a shootout with police when he was interviewed by detectives.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Andrews has a history of domestic violence and claimed he is a “significant danger to (the) victim, police and public.”
