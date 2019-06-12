Tucson man accused of sex crimes involving young child

Derek Ross Andrews is facing 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 11, 2019 at 5:30 PM MST - Updated June 11 at 5:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of sex crimes involving a young child is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Derek Ross Andrews is facing 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

The jury trial for the 27-year-old Andrews is set to begin June 25. He has been in jail for eight months and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, a woman said she found a video on Andrews’ cell phone on Oct. 5, 2018. The video allegedly showed Andrews involved in a sex act next to a young child.

The woman said she had the young child in her arms when she confronted Andrews about the video. He allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at her and the young child.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Andrews threatened to get into a shootout with police when he was interviewed by detectives.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Andrews has a history of domestic violence and claimed he is a “significant danger to (the) victim, police and public.”

