Authorities again find pipe bomb at home on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than a week, a bomb has been found at a home on the northwest side of Tucson.
Authorities said a cleaning crew found a pipe bomb at the house in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane on Wednesday, June 12.
It is the same home where a teen was fatally shot and where authorities found other explosives on Friday, June 7.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the cleaning crew moved a cabinet and found what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The crew immediately got out of the house and called 911.
Authorities said a 19-year-old man accidentally shot his nephew inside the home on Friday.
The man told deputies he removed the magazine from his AK-47 rifle and pulled the trigger thinking it was unloaded. The bullet went through the wall and struck 17-year-old Luis Angel Lopez Jr. He died at the scene.
According to court documents, pipe bombs and a rocket-propelled grenade were removed from the home. Pipe bombs are illegal and grenade launchers require a special permit for ownership.
The PCSD said Lopez’s death was accidental and no charges have been filed against his uncle. The PCSD said it turned over an investigation about the explosive and weapons to federal authorities.
