Authorities practice swift water rescues ahead of Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the washes and rivers around Tucson fill up with Monsoon waters, first responders must be ready for the worst.
After a man lost his life on South Nogales Highway in 2018 when his car was swept away in flood water, the dangers of rising water are apparent.
Area departments met up together to freshen up on their swift water rescue skills. After warming up with some swimming exercises, officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies learned the ins and outs of different water rescues.
They said they have to be ready for people who may be unconscious or thrashing in water.
These practices not only prepare authorities for water rescues but give a sense of comradery.
