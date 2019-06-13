ADEQ, others working to find solution to dust storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dust storms are dangerous and can be life threatening during monsoon.
One of the places that is most prone to haboobs is along interstate 10 near Picacho Peak.
This is where Tim Franquist with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has started research to hopefully stop the formation of these walls of dust. He showed me just how loose some of the soil is in that area.
ADEQ, along with other agencies like the University of Arizona and the Department of Transportation, have started spraying different parcels of land with an environmentally friendly chemical to keep the dust from kicking up for at least six to nine months.
What this chemical does is create a nice dust on top of the loose dirt which reduces the amount of dust storms. The areas that are left untouched are the ones they’ve seen success with. They are finding that some of the areas, due to the lack of rain, actually last a little bit longer.
It’s not an answer they’ll be able to find overnight, but they plan to expand the project into another part of Pinal County in hopes to find the solution.
This is only a short term and small fix that they hope can turn into something more permanent for larger pieces of land.
