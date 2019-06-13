FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s definitely feeling like June across southern Arizona... hot and dry!! The heat peaks today getting closer to 110 degrees. Along with the heat, winds will be picking up through the rest of the week with a Red Flag Warning in effect for all of southern AZ. Temps cool back to average with much lighter winds for Father’s Day Weekend!
THURSDAY: Red Flag Warning in effect. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 107F. Windy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Red Flag Warning in effect. Sunny with a high of 102F. Windy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 99F.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
