Gang-related shooting leaves one injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in what investigators say was a gang-related shooting on Wednesday, June 12.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called a scene near East Milton Road and South Masterson Avenue at about 10 p.m.
They found one male of undisclosed age who had apparent gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.
Deputies are looking for a tan or gold Chevrolet Tahoe believed to be the suspect vehicle that fled the scene after one of several occupants fired shots at the victim.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
