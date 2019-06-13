Government to make decision on Scott Warren case July 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scott Warren’s first federal trial ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, June 11.
Warren, an Arizona border activist, was accused of harboring immigrants and was facing felony charges. The jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict so the judge declared a mistrial.
Warren could have faced up to 20 years in prison had he been convicted. Now, he will have to wait until a few weeks to find out if the federal government will retry him.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, a status conference has been scheduled for 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. That is when the U.S. Attorney’s Office will announce what it intends to do with the case. The federal agency can either drop the charges or retry Warren.
Warren, a volunteer for “No More Deaths,” was arrested in early 2018. The arrest came only hours after the group released videos of Border Patrol agents kicking over water jugs meant for immigrants.
Prosecutors claimed Warren conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they weren’t in distress when Warren provided them with food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed into the U.S.
Warren claims he was fulfilling his duty to help others when he encountered the migrants near the Mexico border.
The trial, which began May 29, has been condemned by critics who claim President Donald Trump’s administration is targeting border activists.
Warren, 36, was one of nine volunteers who left food and water for border crossers in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in August 2017.
Eight others from the group were sentenced with misdemeanor charges.
