How to track streamflow in Tucson-area rivers, washes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Powerful storms have the potential to kill people and damage property.
The National Weather Service and emergency management personnel use tools to predict where the dangers, such as floods, might arise.
Some of those tools are the gauges that monitor water flow in the rivers and washes that flow toward and through Tucson.
The gauges can help predict potential flooding or give city and county engineers some of the information they need to decide whether a bridge has to be closed.
The Pima County Regional Flood Control District has created an interactive map that plots rainfall and streamflow data in the region.
You can view the map HERE. Once on the map, click on the dataset you want in the upper left-hand side of the page.
