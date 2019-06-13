TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Monsoon completely changes the weather patterns in southern Arizona, along with our daily lives.
The season begins Saturday, June 15 and runs through the end of September.
During Monsoon, we often see short power storms sweep through our community.
Deadly lightning, strong winds and torrential rain can put residents at risk.
That’s why the KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team, along with our reporters and anchors, came together for Monsoon 2019: Surviving The Storm.
Our annual Monsoon special was scheduled to run for the first time at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13.
But we have all the stories and video available for you now online. You can watch the entire special at the top of this story.
You can also go to our Monsoon page by clicking HERE, or you can choose any of the individual stories below.
- Lisa Villegas’ forecast for Monsoon 2019
- Arizona teen living life to the fullest after surviving lightning strike
- Northwest Fire adds new tool for rescue teams
- Authorities practice swift water rescues ahead of Monsoon
- Wildfire chances during the Monsoon
- Summerhaven community remembers Aspen Fire 16 years later
- Predicting dust storms could help save lives
- ADEQ, others working to find solution to dust storms
- Tucson-area rivers, washes monitored for flood danger
- How to track streamflow in Tucson-area rivers, washes
- Tips to keep pets cool as temperatures rise
- Firefighters remind residents, alert tourists to triple-digit dangers
- Firefighters warn of hot car, heatstroke dangers as temperatures rise
- ADOT: ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’ dust storm driving tips, reminders
- Create defensible space around your home before fire season
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.