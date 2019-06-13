Nogales CBP Officers seize $360K of methamphetamine, arrest Phoenix woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 40-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested and more than $360,000 in methamphetamine was seized from her vehicle by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday, June 12.
Accroding to CBP the woman's sedan was pulled for secondary inspection at the Mariposa Crossing, after a CBP canine alerted to the vehicle. A search turned up 100 packages of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle.
The drugs weighed 120 pounds and were worth an estimated $360,000.
CBP officers seized both the drugs and the vehicle, while the woman was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.