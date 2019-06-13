Operation Chill Out looking for volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When the weather forecast calls for 102 degrees or more in Tucson, the Salvation Army’s Operation Chill out kicks into gear.
That is when the non profit gives out water, sunscreen, lip balm, hats and other items to keep the homeless in Tucson’s parks safe. 102 degrees can be dangerous if a person is outside too long without water and protection.
Glenda Avalos makes her first stop of the day at DeAnza Park at Stone and Speedway.
Turns out, she will work alone.
“Yeah, we’re short of volunteers,” she said. “That’s why we’re reaching out.”
Avalos said the Salvation Army is looking to make the operation an all volunteer effort for the summer.
Packed inside her van are several cases of water. At times, it may take 20 cases a day to serve the thirsty homeless. There is also a box of hats and sunscreen.
During a second stop at Santa Rita Park, she ran out of hats and sunscreen long before making it to everyone in need.
“We need those items,” she said.
In fact, she said she would take all donations, including lip balm and hand sanitizer.
“Any of the needed items to say safe and cool during the summertime,” she said.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Ave), and at any Naughton’s Plumbing location. Bottled water and monetary donations can be made at the register at any Albertsons or Safeway stores, online at SalvationArmyTucson.org/operation-chill-out, or by calling The Hospitality House at (520) 622-5411.
